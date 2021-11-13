Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.37 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16.45 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,764,202 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.37.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

