Judy G. Hamel Sells 10,764 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

