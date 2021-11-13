Judy G. Hamel Sells 10,764 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
