Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09. 9,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 340,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $82,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $8,319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $7,933,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

