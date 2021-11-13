KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after acquiring an additional 289,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.