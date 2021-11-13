Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

