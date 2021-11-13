Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

KELYA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 229,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.