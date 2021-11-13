Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €786.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €782.67 ($920.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KER shares. Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER traded down €6.20 ($7.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €658.60 ($774.82). 159,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €649.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €699.64. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.