KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

PRIM opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

