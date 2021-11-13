KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DNAY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

