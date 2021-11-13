KeyCorp Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $325.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

PYPL opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

