Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.