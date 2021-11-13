Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.94 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

