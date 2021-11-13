Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.56 and a twelve month high of C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.