Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

KTB stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

