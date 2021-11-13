Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.30 Million

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $418.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the highest is $422.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.60 on Friday. Koppers has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

