Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $738.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

