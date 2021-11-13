Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $187.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $164.22 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $170.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

