Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Craig Hallum to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

KRNT opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 277.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

