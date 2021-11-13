Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.84). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

KRON has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $953.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

