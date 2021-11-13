Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 897,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,900. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

