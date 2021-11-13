Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Buys 12,119 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

ARC stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

