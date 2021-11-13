Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRUS traded up $16.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $676.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

