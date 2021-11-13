Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

KRUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

