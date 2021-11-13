Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.28. The company had a trading volume of 283,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

