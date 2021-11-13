Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sally Williams Acquires 9,660 Shares

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Sally Williams purchased 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($65,376.01).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 583.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 626.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

