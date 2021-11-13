Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 79,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,614. The company has a market cap of $415.22 million, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.