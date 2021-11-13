Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.48% of Landstar System worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Shares of LSTR opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.