Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LPI opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

