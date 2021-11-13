Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.43). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

