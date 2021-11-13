Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $11.41. 62,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.