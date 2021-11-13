LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCI Industries stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,761. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

