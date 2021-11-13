LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in LCI Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

