Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $46,348.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,918,064% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.51 or 0.07204011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.39 or 1.00338224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

