Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $77,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

NYSE:ITW opened at $238.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

