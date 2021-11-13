Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4,493.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

