Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 29,736 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,736 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

