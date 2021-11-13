Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 349.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.