LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNSR opened at $7.34 on Friday. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LENSAR will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

