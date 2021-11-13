Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report sales of $387.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $23.67 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

