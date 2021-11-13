Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Leslie’s worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LESL opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

