Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison Sells 29,390 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.53 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

