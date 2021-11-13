Li Auto (TSE:LI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (TSE:LI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services.

