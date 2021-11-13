LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFST opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

