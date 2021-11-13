LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of LFST opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.