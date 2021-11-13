Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZEV opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

