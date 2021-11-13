Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $313,284.01 and $537.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00087190 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

