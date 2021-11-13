Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,205. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

