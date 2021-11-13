Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

