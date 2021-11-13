Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 307,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $105.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Lipocine worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

