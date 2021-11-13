Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.33% of Lithia Motors worth $34,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $322.82 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.74 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

